Rural roles created in bid to tackle depopulation
At a glance
Settlement officers are being recruited to parts of the Highlands and Islands to help tackle depopulation.
The roles involve helping new residents to adjust to life in the region.
The officers will work with other organisations to offer guidance on housing and local services.
The first of these officers has been appointed for Uist in the Western Isles.
A new pilot project has been set up to help tackle a longstanding problem of depopulation in the Western Isles, Argyll and Bute and the Highlands.
Public agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) is recruiting settlement officers for the areas.
The jobs involve helping new residents adjust to life on the isles or rural locations in Argyll and Bute or the Highlands.
Kareen MacRury has already been appointed to a role in the Western Isles and is based in Uist.
She will work with other organisations to offer guidance on housing and local services to people looking to move to Uist to work or study.
Ms MacRury said new residents could expect a "life less ordinary and full of adventure".
Islands local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, is supporting her 12-month long post.
The settlement officers initiative is the latest effort to reserve depopulation in parts of Scotland.
Last year, the Scottish government proposed offering young people and families a £50,000 incentive to stay on, or move to, the islands.
The Islands Bond forms part of the government's National Islands Plan.
Some communities have sought to tackle the problem themselves by securing funding to make available more homes and offer business opportunities.
They include six properties being refurbished on Ulva, which is home to about 11 people.
Community-owned properties have also been built in Applecross in the Highlands.