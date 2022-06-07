A new pilot project has been set up to help tackle a longstanding problem of depopulation in the Western Isles, Argyll and Bute and the Highlands.

Public agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) is recruiting settlement officers for the areas.

The jobs involve helping new residents adjust to life on the isles or rural locations in Argyll and Bute or the Highlands.

Kareen MacRury has already been appointed to a role in the Western Isles and is based in Uist.

She will work with other organisations to offer guidance on housing and local services to people looking to move to Uist to work or study.

Ms MacRury said new residents could expect a "life less ordinary and full of adventure".

Islands local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, is supporting her 12-month long post.