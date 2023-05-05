Ella Henderson among Youth Beatz headline acts
The headline acts have been unveiled for a free music festival in the south of Scotland.
Youth Beatz returns to Park Farm in Dumfries on 1 and 2 July this year.
Joel Corry, HRVY and B*witched will feature in the line-up on the Saturday.
The following day Ella Henderson, Vengaboys and Callum Beattie are among the acts.
Dozens of other local acts will feature across the two days of the festival.
Youth Beatz has remained free - despite repeated suggestions of introducing charges - since it was first staged in Dumfries in 2009.
It has been held at the town's Dock Park in the past but more recently moved to the Park Farm site.
It returned last year after a two-year break but was affected by bad weather.
The second day of the event had to be cancelled due to forecast high winds with organisers saying they were "beyond devastated".