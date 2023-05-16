New team to help refugees and asylum seekers in Cornwall

A new team has been formed in Cornwall to help refugees and asylum seekers integrate into the community.

The Refugee and Asylum Seeker Outreach Team is part of Cornwall Council’s wider resettlement service, funded by the Home Office.

Due to begin working from mid-May, it is made up of five outreach and support workers, most of whom have experience supporting refugees and asylum seekers in the UK and Europe.

Nat Mitchell, refugee and asylum seeker outreach team manager, said it was important to show refugees compassion and help them feel welcome and supported.