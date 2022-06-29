The Irish police's cold case unit is to conduct a "full review" of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork in 1996.

Ms Toscan du Plantier's badly beaten body was discovered by neighbours in a laneway near her house in Schull on 23 December 1996.

No-one has ever been charged in relation to the murder.

The Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of the case.

It follows a review by the assistant commissioner for organised and serious crime.

The serious crime review team reviews unresolved historical and current major crime incidents with the aim of assisting in identifying new investigative opportunities in a case.

"On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team," gardaí said.

Gardaí said the investigation into her murder remained active up until the review and was ongoing.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the investigation team at Bantry Garda Station or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.