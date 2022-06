The traditional summer celebrations have been returning across the Scottish Borders.

The latest town to hold its common riding was Selkirk which saw more than 250 riders take to horseback on Friday.

Cornet Adam Nichol led proceedings which remember the day in 1513 when 80 men left to fight for King James IV and just one returned.

Hawick kicked off the celebrations earlier this month and more will be held across the region as the summer progresses.