Road closed after tanker hits central reservation

The A19Google

The A19 northbound carriageway has been closed by police

The A19 northbound has been closed after a tanker crashed into a central reservation.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Wolviston, near Wynyard, at about 17:15 BST.

Cleveland Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

National Highways said the road was expected to reopen between 22:00 and 22:15 BST.

A diversion has been put in place.

