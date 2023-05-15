Road closed after tanker hits central reservation
The A19 northbound has been closed after a tanker crashed into a central reservation.
Emergency services were called to the crash near Wolviston, near Wynyard, at about 17:15 BST.
Cleveland Police urged drivers to avoid the area.
National Highways said the road was expected to reopen between 22:00 and 22:15 BST.
A diversion has been put in place.
