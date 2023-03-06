A murder investigation is under way in County Mayo after a man was found dead following a house fire on Sunday evening.

The man, who has been named locally as 83-year-old John Brogan, had been shot a number of times.

He lived alone in a cottage at Pheasant Hill, Cloonkeen, Castlebar.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned about the murder,

Irish national broadcaster RTE has reported that Mr Brogan was the subject of a police investigation in relation to a number of allegations of abuse made against him.

The investigation related to offences which were alleged to have happened in the past 20 years.

A number of files were sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who decided he should be charged and brought before the courts.

At the time of his death, he had not been convicted of the allegations made against him.

Mr Brogan's body was found at about 18:30 local time on Sunday.

Gardai (police) have appealed for anyone with any information about the murder to contact them.