"﻿Keith Richards, even then, looked the part of the rock star and his teeth were rotten," remembered music journalist Hugh Fielder on his first assignment, when he was 16 years old.

T﻿he Cambridge grammar school boy got the Friday afternoon off to see the Rolling Stones in Ipswich on 9 October 1964 - on condition he wrote an essay about it.

"﻿It was tremendously exciting. These were the days of the package shows and while I wrote that the Stones were clearly the headliners, it was my first experience of seeing a US soul act - Inez and Charlie Foxx - and you could see where the Stones were getting some of their sound from," said Fielder.

W﻿hereas in their 60th anniversary shows this year, where the Stones played for around two hours, their 1964 set lasted "about 40 minutes".