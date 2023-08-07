Mayor calls for 'major improvement' to bus services
Bus services in a town have to improve because people's lives are being affected by late and cancelled services, its mayor says.
Lesley Millard, Mayor of Burnham on Sea, said a bus users group was set up to encourage more frequent use of public transport as part of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council's climate plan.
However, she said "we found to our trepidation there is no service that is any good to people".
First Bus South said they know there have been "service issues… and we're sorry for the impact this has had on local bus users".
They said it has been due to a combination of factors including a shortage of drivers and were "working hard to address this".
Ms Millard said: "One of the saddest stories I heard is one man lost his job because he couldn't get to his work on time regularly enough for the firm.
And another man with learning disabilities, whose bus was late back into Burnham, she said "missed his connection and had to walk to Berrow".
"[As such] we feel we cannot support a promotion campaign for public transport until that has been sorted out," Ms Millard added.
She said on one day eight buses were cancelled along one route.
"The cost of living crisis is enough stress for our residents and visitors so the extra problem of not being able to get to and from their workplace is just not good enough," she added.
Depot closing
Further changes to First Bus South services will see the Bridgwater depot close from 3 September.
Simon Goff, managing director, said: "We are operating in extremely challenging circumstances with rising costs."
He said although closing the depot was a "difficult decision", it was made to "protect the future of buses of Somerset".
A company spokesperson said the firm was mid-way through a major driving training programme and will be bringing in a new network timetable from September to support a "more efficient service".