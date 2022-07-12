New mural aims to make path more welcoming
School pupils have helped to paint a colourful mural on the underside of a former canal bridge in Derby.
Derby City Council said the new artwork replaced a faded mural painted along the path off London Road about 2008.
One side of the mural features circular, geometric shapes while the other side reflects the history and wildlife of the former canal path.
It was painted by Alvaston Park Friends, community volunteers and Year 6 pupils from Lakeside Primary School.
Derby City Council said the mural was designed by the local community after the area was described as "uninviting" by a resident.
It said the new artwork had opened up and brightened the pathway giving it a "more approachable vibe".
Materials, money and labour were donated to the project by businesses including Rolls-Royce and John Stones Paints Limited.
Councillor Jerry Pearce, from Derby City Council, said: "We’d like to say a big thank you for everyone’s hard work and support on the mural project.
"It’s great to see such a vibrant piece of art be created through such an amazing community effort in the city, and in perfect time for the summer."