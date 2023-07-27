Drugs worth €700k seized in County Meath

Drugs worth approximately €700,000 (£600,355) have been seized by gardaí (Irish police) in County Meath.

They were discovered during a search at a premises in Summerhill on Wednesday evening.

Police said the drugs included about €600,000 (£514,590) worth of suspected cannabis and €100,000 (£85,765) of suspected cocaine.

They also found what they believe to be a semi-automatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition.

The items have been sent to a forensic team for analysis.