Ms Arbia said being evicted from her family home in May was "heart-breaking".

"I was a brilliant tenant, it was no fault of my own," she said.

The council relocated her family to temporary accommodation in Park Road, Peterborough.

"My daughter is 12 [and] she's autistic.

"At the moment she's struggling to eat because she's distressed that she's not living with mum."

Her son, she says, has obsessive-compulsive disorder.

"It's a very difficult situation to be in, I just need a home with my kids."

A week later the council moved Ms Arbia and her husband to a new temporary flat in Whittlesey.

They lived there for two and a half months sleeping on an air mattress on the floor.

But the property was found to have damp issues and while repairs were carried out the couple was relocated to the Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey.

They have since returned to the temporary Whittlesey flat.

Ms Arbia said: "I just think that more awareness needs to be made about the most vulnerable people that we've got in England at the moment, and until I went on this journey myself I had no idea.

"If you're homeless anything's acceptable and I don't think that should be the case, because we're still humans."

A statement by Fenland District Council said: "There are many people looking for housing and there is limited housing available.

"We have worked very hard to support Nicola and to provide temporary accommodation in her area of choice to meet the needs of her and her family - and we will continue to work with her to find permanent housing.

"To date, Nicola has chosen not to have her children with her in the accommodation provided and has made her own arrangements with family."