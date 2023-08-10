Community train cafe carriage arrives at school
A disused railway carriage has been craned into site at Five Acre Wood School near Maidstone
The carriage will be converted into a community cafe, staffed by pupils of the special needs school
It is hoped it could be the start of a career in hospitality for many of the students
A train carriage that will become a community cafe at a school for pupils with special educational needs has arrived on site.
The cafe will be at Five Acre Wood school at its campus in Loose near Maidstone, Kent.
Pupils will staff the cafe, which will be called the FAWrient Express.
Head teacher Tim Williams said the train cafe would be a "hospitality training academy".
"The idea is that it's going to give our pupils industry-ready tools, skills and know-how to get into the world of work," he added.
Sarah, whose son Joel attends the school, said the cafe train would be a door to other opportunities.
"I think it's absolutely amazing," she said, adding that Joel would be able to use skills in the workplace that he developed at the cafe.
"There aren't any other schools where you've got a cafe in a train on site," Sarah added.
Stanely, 10, a pupil, said he was thrilled when he saw the train arrive.
"Me and my grandad have been loving trains for years," he said. "I can't believe that it's finally here."
The school, which has 807 pupils, caters for those with profound, severe and complex learning difficulties and autism.
Giant cranes were used to lower the carriage into place.
Natalie Knight from Ainscough Crane Hire had the task of getting the carriage to the school through narrow roads, which she described as "a bit of a logistical nightmare".
"We feel we're putting back into the community," she said. "We're really, really pleased to be part of this excellent project."
