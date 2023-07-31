Free Battle of Flowers magazine launched
At a glance
A free magazine on the Battle of Flowers has been launched
It is a first for the island
It includes details of a new train service for 2023
A new free magazine on Jersey's 2023 Battle of Flowers event has been launched in a first for the island.
Twenty thousand copies are being released, instead of the traditional programme that people have to pay for at the event.
They will be available from shops, cafes and parish halls.
The publication includes articles about the float-building process, interviews with guest bands, images, plus information on a new free train service to help people to their seats.
A spokesperson for the event said: "We want everyone to embrace the spirit of Battle, so we felt it was important to publish a complimentary magazine that is free to all."
