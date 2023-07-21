River Severn could heat homes and businesses
Worcester City Council has been given £230,000 in government funding to help explore the possibility of a new underground "heat network", using the River Severn as a power source
The council says the move would help cut emissions and energy bills in the bid for Worcester to become carbon-neutral by 2030
Worcestershire LEP revealed in February the network could cost as much as £20m and would heat homes and businesses in the city centre
A move to heat buildings in Worcester by harnessing the power of the River Severn would be a "big step forward" in decarbonising the city, a councillor says.
Up to £230,000 has been awarded to Worcester City Council to explore the possibility of creating a new underground "heat network".
Officials have said they are working towards making the city carbon-neutral by 2030.
In February, Worcestershire LEP said such a network could cost as much as £20m.
The scheme would heat homes and businesses in the city centre including the proposed Shrub Hill redevelopment as well as university, council and Sanctuary Housing's buildings, the LEP said.
Councillors backed the plan to accept the £230,000 government grant for the development study on Tuesday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said building the network could significantly cut the carbon footprint of publicly-owned buildings such as the Guildhall, Museum and Art Gallery on Foregate Street and the Commandery, where age and condition made them unsuitable for other renewable energy sources.
Labour councillor Zoe Cookson, vice chair of the council’s Environment Committee, said the move was a “win-win".
“This is a big step forward for the decarbonisation of the city, and it’s being delivered in a way which helps reduce the burden on the council taxpayer,” she said.
“By cutting the city’s gas bills and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, Worcester City Council is showing real leadership on green energy.”
Green councillor Karen Lewing, who chairs the environment committee, said: “This is a great example of using the city council and a small amount of money, we can actually get something started that will make a real difference.”
