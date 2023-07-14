A woman in her 50s and a young child were seriously injured in a crash involving a Peugeot car and a HGV, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses after the crash in South Molton, Devon, which happened at about 14:50 BST on Thursday on the A361.

The woman, from Somerset, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, while the child was flown to Bristol Hospital.

The road remained closed until 22:00, while a full investigation was carried out.