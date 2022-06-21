Call for Inner Hebrides ferry ticketing shake-up

Some islanders in the Inner Hebrides want a shake-up of the ticketing system for their ferry services.

Community groups from Mull, Iona and Arran said selling tickets on a first-come-first-served basis was not working.

They said islanders were finding it difficult to get space on ferries for short-notice journeys, such as funerals and hospital appointments, because it had been booked up in advance by tourists.

The groups have suggested adopting a Danish system which allows for some space on boats to be reserved for island residents.

Transport Scotland sets the rules on ticketing for publicly-owned CalMac, which runs the islands' ferry services.

A spokesman said it was aware of capacity issues and added that it was working with CalMac on short-term solutions.