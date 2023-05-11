A rural school is facing a repair bill of hundreds of thousands of pounds after flash flooding during the weekend.

Sewers in the village of Bellingham, Northumberland were overwhelmed during downpours on Saturday night.

The water caused extensive damage to the shared Bellingham Primary and Middle school site, requiring a large clean-up by teachers, parents and pupils.

School governor and parent Ant Kirkbride said when he was called out to the site he found “catastrophic” damage.