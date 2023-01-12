Dozens of tyres fly-tipped on country lane

Pile of old tyresFenland District Council

The tyres were found on a lane near Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire

Dozens of tyres have been found fly-tipped on a remote country lane.

They were discovered on Long Drove near Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday evening.

Fenland District Council posted a photograph of the large pile of tyres, but said no evidence was found by its officials to suggest where they had come from.

The council has appealed for anyone with information to contact its Street Scene team.

