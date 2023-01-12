Dozens of tyres fly-tipped on country lane
Dozens of tyres have been found fly-tipped on a remote country lane.
They were discovered on Long Drove near Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday evening.
Fenland District Council posted a photograph of the large pile of tyres, but said no evidence was found by its officials to suggest where they had come from.
The council has appealed for anyone with information to contact its Street Scene team.
