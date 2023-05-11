Residents in a Derby suburb are being invited to join a walking tour that will provide more information on plans to "rewild" their local park.

Derby City Council is working with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust on a project to return the 300-acre Allestree Park to a more natural state.

However, a public meeting held earlier this year saw some residents complain there had been a lack of consultation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The pre-booked walking tour, external on the evening of 17 May will be led by a council officer.