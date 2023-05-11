Walking tour to address park rewilding concerns
- Published
Residents in a Derby suburb are being invited to join a walking tour that will provide more information on plans to "rewild" their local park.
Derby City Council is working with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust on a project to return the 300-acre Allestree Park to a more natural state.
However, a public meeting held earlier this year saw some residents complain there had been a lack of consultation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The pre-booked walking tour, external on the evening of 17 May will be led by a council officer.
The wildlife trust has described the scheme as "the UK’s largest urban rewilding project".
The council said the event would outline how different areas of the park would be transformed and spell out the benefits to the city and residents.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external