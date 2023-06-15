Police in North Devon have warned people of the dangers of swimming under the influence of alcohol or drugs as an annual festival begins on Friday.

The Goldcoast Oceanfest runs across the weekend at Croyde Bay, with a large number of people expected.

The force said people should choose swimming spots that have lifeguards patrolling and to "be aware of the increased risks" when swimming under the influence.

It also urged people to keep hydrated and to allow extra time for their journey.