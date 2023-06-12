The number of virtual ward beds is set to double across Shropshire as part of a scheme to reduce the number of hospital patients.

There are more than 100 patients across the county who currently receive care through home visits or via an online "ward round".

Patients can have blood tests, be prescribed medication or be administered fluids through an intravenous drip, keeping hospital beds freed up.

The number of beds is to increase, as Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust is required to have 249 virtual ward beds by December 2023, chief executive Patricia Davies said.