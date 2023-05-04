A giant crown has been unveiled at Marble Arch in west London to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The 300kg (660lb) installation, which is lit up at night, stands at nearly 5m (16ft) tall and is covered with a selection of glass stones.

It is modelled on St Edward's Crown, which the King will be crowned with during Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey.

Visitors to the installation are being invited to scan a QR code to learn about Marble Arch's connection to the Royal Family. The crown will be on display until 11 May.