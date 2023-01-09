A woman has been left seriously injured after she was hit by a pickup truck in Devon.

Officers were called to a crash involving a Toyota Hilux and a pedestrian on High Street in Honiton at about 15.45 GMT on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious head injures.

The driver was uninjured.

Officers closed the road for two hours to carry out an investigation at the scene.

Police appealed for any potential witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch.