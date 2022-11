A popular Scottish book festival is to be wound up next year because its organisers feel they are getting too old to run it.

The 19th, and last, Ullapool Book Festival is due to take place next May.

In a message to the event's fans, organisers said: "The reason we are finishing is simple, none of the committee will see 60 again.

"When the festival started in 2005 some of use were already in our late 50s - do the sums."

The festival is run by volunteers and the committee said organising it took a lot of time and huge effort to ensure a high-quality event.

Organisers thanked their audience and guests who have included authors, poets and musicians.

They added that while the festival would be wound up, they were planning to hold special one-off events.