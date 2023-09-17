Having launched in March 2021, Portsmouth's e-scooters are still operating under a government trial programme which has been extended multiple times.

They can only be used on public land under rental schemes while the government considers adding a new light vehicle class that would legalise their widespread use.

Portsmouth councillors have raised concerns about the speed at which this is being progressed by the government and industry body CoMoUK said delays were leaving the country behind the rest of Europe.

But there have been calls for the scheme to be scrapped with opponents warning the machines are used inappropriately and risk causing harm to other road users and pedestrians.

Mr Vernon-Jackson added: “The genie is out of the bottle now and now that it’s out it will be very hard to put it back in."

“The trial is helpful but we do need to hear from the government about what their plan is."

A ban on rental e-scooters has recently come into force in Paris in response to a rising number of people being injured and killed in the French capital.