Inflation had also reduced the value of penalty charges over time, London Councils said.

It added that the numbers of PCNs (penalty charge notices) issued in the last 12 years had doubled with "many examples" of people choosing to park where they were not allowed to, despite knowing they would receive a penalty charge.

Roads in London are managed partly by borough councils and partly by Transport for London (TfL).

In 2022, TfL increased parking, bus lane and moving traffic penalty charges on the roads it managed from £130 to £160.

The consultation, external does not confirm by how much fines could rise, but previous increases have been about 23%.

The current maximum fine on borough roads remains at £130.

The consultation has been criticised by motoring group RAC.