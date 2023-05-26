Telecoms firm Sure announces 8.5% price hike
Isle of Man telecommunications company Sure has announced a hike in its prices of 8.5%.
The firm said costs were increasing "due to inflationary factors".
Sure provides mobile phone, landline and broadband services, which will all increase in cost from 1 July.
Price rises range from 50p more per month on basic phone plans to up to £3.30 for bigger contracts.
The landline cost is rising by £1.70 a month and standard broadband prices are going up by £4.72 per month for the most advanced contracts.
The most expensive fibre broadband services will be rising by £12 per month.
'Cost of living pressures'
Sure's Mike Fawkner-Corbett said: “We work hard to keep any price rises to a minimum, and our increase of 8.5% is below Isle of Man’s latest Retail Price Index inflation figure of 10.8%."
However, he said "like many other businesses" the cost of providing telecoms services was increasing "due to inflationary factors".
"We understand the cost of living pressures our customers are facing at the moment and always do all we can to avoid increasing prices," he added.
The price rises coming in from 1 July will affect all mobile, broadband and landline services purchased before 1 May.
