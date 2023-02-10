Historic sites across England welcomed a record number of visitors in 2022, the charity English Heritage has said.

Yorkshire attractions such as Clifford's Tower in York and Whitby Abbey have been named among those that saw a surge in popularity.

The charity said visitor numbers had soared with 10 of their 400 historic sites experiencing their best year on record.

English Heritage chief executive Kate Mavor said Yorkshire had "fantastic sites" and "clearly people want to holiday in the region and locals enjoy it too."

Despite the number of international visitors remaining at 70% of pre-pandemic levels, domestic tourism returned "in full strength" last year, the charity said.