Taxi drivers in parts of Kent may be forced to carry card machines as three councils consider making them mandatory.

Tunbridge Wells, Maidstone and Sevenoaks councils have voted to consult the public and the trade about making card readers compulsory.

The move has split opinion, with some drivers raising concerns over poor internet connection.

Maidstone councillor and licensed carriage driver Ashleigh Kimmance said: “We’ve got to go with the times.”