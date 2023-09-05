A man who was found driving a mobility scooter on a busy dual-carriageway has been escorted off the road by police.

Norfolk Police said officers from its accident rescue service "kept a safe distance" behind him, after reports he was travelling along the A11, at Wymondham, towards Thickhorn roundabout at about 18:00 BST on Monday.

Officers then helped the elderly man "to a place of safety", it added.

He was eventually "returned home safe and well".