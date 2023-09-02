Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr and the Irish hate speech row

What happens now is anybody's guess.

The bill progressed swiftly enough through the Dáil (lower house of parliament) with broad support from across the political spectrum, but the climate could be changing.

"Other than in the context of the mother and baby homes, I do not think I have received as many emails about a particular piece of legislation as I have in respect of this one," Senator Regina Doherty said in June.

Senators are now poised for further debate as the legislation reaches committee stage in the Seanad (upper house of parliament).

"Ultimately we would like to see the bill defeated, we realistically know that’s not going to happen, at a very minimum we would like to see a definition around the word 'incitement'," Sarah Hardiman said.

"I'm now optimistic...I believe there's over 80 proposed amendments to come through."

Some of these amendments are being put forward by Senator Sharon Keogan, who has been very vocal in her opposition to the bill.

She claims the bill "seeks to codify the prevailing narratives and restricts the free exchange of ideas" and has urged her colleagues "to be brave and speak up".

Time will tell if those senators choose to exercise their own rights to free speech.