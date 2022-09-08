Wildlife campaigners have handed in a petition asking a parish council to reverse a decision to allow boating in a lake.

The Save Wildlife and Nature (SWAN) group opposes a bid by YMCA and Balderton Parish Council to build a launch dock at Balderton Lake in Nottinghamshire.

P﻿rotesters said they handed in a petition signed by 3,795 people to Balderton Parish Council on Wednesday.

The parish council has previously said wildlife would not be affected by the proposals.