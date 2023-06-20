The Irish government is to have historical convictions for consensual sexual activity between men disregarded.

Homosexuality was decriminalised in the Republic of Ireland in 1993 with at least 941 men convicted of offences prior to this.

Plans to legislate to ban conversion therapy were also announced on Tuesday, RTÉ reported., external

The new measures were revealed at a meeting with LGBTQI+ groups at government buildings to coincide with Pride Week.