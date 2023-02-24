Detectives investigating the murder of a man attacked by three people posing as border officials have said "his family deserve justice".

Northampton Police has appealed for information three months after Martin Truett, 63, was injured at his home on Highfield Road, Wellingborough, on 25 November.

He died 17 days later in hospital on 12 December.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: "We want to do everything we can to try and put those that killed him behind bars."