'I've closed my shop due to Corran ferry disruption'
At a glance
A small business in Lochaber is to close down because the owner says disruption to the Corran Ferry service has made it unsustainable
Joanne Matheson said a lack of the car ferry had hit the local tourist trade
She intends to shut her Artisans shop in Acharacle by the end of the year
Highland Council said it hoped to have its car ferry service back up and running as soon as possible
An arts and crafts shop owner says she is closing down as repeated disruption to the Corran car ferry service left her business unsustainable.
Joanne Matheson said Artisans in Acharacle had survived the Covid pandemic, but had been hit hard during this year's tourist season.
The five-minute ferry crossing of Lochaber's Corran Narrows means people can avoid having to make long journeys by road, which includes long single-track sections, to and from places in parts of the west Highlands.
But the Highland Council-run service has been without its main vessel for almost a year, while the smaller relief boat has been hit by a series of breakdowns.
Ms Matheson told the BBC: "I managed to muddle through Covid for two years and the loss of a big campsite in the area, but this year the hit to the business has been beyond what is sustainable.
"I have just had the worst August since I opened.
"August is supposed to be one of the best months and it helps carry us through the winter months before business picks up again in April."
She said the lack of tourist trade had come at a time when her running costs were increasing.
Ms Matheson's overheads have gone up 16%, mostly due to rising electricity costs. She is to shutdown by the end of the year.
"Overheads have gone up and income has gone down," she said.
"I have been watching the situation since the beginning of the year and been nervous about the fact that this might be the decision I take."
Ms Matheson said she had, along with other local businesses, asked Highland Council for compensation.
Steering system
The local authority said it would not comment on individual circumstances.
A spokesman said all efforts were being made to get the route's main ferry, MV Corran, back in operation by mid-October.
A passenger-only service is currently available on the crossing, while the relief vessel MV Maid of Glencoul is repaired after a recent breakdown.
The spokeswoman said: “The Maid of Glencoul is waiting for a fix to the issue it is experiencing with the steering system and we are working on this with our engineering partners.
"In the meantime we are continuing to enhance the alternative road routes around the loch with more signage in addition to the work already carried out to expand passing places."
The Corran Ferry is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry service.
Alternative routes to the crossing can involve journeys of up to 86 miles (138km), depending on the destination.
The MV Corran left route last October for maintenance work.
While in dry dock a problem was found with its propulsion system and delays have hit its return ever since.