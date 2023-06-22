Smoke and ash from wildfires in Wales is being studied by scientists who are trying to determine the health risks.

Researchers from Swansea University developing a wildfire danger rating system for the UK which will predict fires further in advance

Wales has had 494 wildfires in 2023 so far, with the added risk that the ash can contain higher-than-usual levels of heavy metals.

One fire at Rhigos mountain in Rhondda Cynon Taf burned for seven days and damaged more than 100 acres of land.