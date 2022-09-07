A trial of e-scooters in Birmingham has been extended by councillors until May 2024.

The scheme has been run by the company Voi since September 2020 and a city council report said more than a million rides had been taken.

The papers added 38 serious injuries and 372 minor injuries had been recorded over the period.

The council's cabinet said the extension of the scheme was based on the retendering of the operator.

Labour councillor Liz Clements, who is responsible for transport, said a third of e-scooter journeys had replaced private car trips, but admitted there were "significant issues".

"We as local councillors are getting casework and complaints about them just being left up, haphazardly on the pavement, so I think we need to set expectations around docking stations," she said.

"We need to listen to people’s concerns about e-scooters but accept that they are part of the the offer that we’re making."