Police have said a man will be reported to the procurator fiscal following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

The 65-year-old was taken to hospital in Inverness by air ambulance after Friday's collision near Dalwhinnie.

A 63-year-old woman was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

The crash happened at the A9's junction with the A889 at about 13:35.