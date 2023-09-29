Company found guilty after man crushed by fridge
A company has been found guilty of a health and safety breach after a man died after an industrial fridge fell on him.
Barry Challen, 50, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, died after the heavy fridge unit fell on him while he was working fitting out a new Coop store in Guernsey.
The Royal Court in Guernsey heard Mr Challen died four days after sustaining critical injuries at The Bridge on 20 May 2018.
Construction company Hurel Ltd, the company formerly known as RG Falla, was found guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of persons other than employees on the site.
It was found not guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of employees on the site.
Trevor Wainwright, who runs an installation company, where Mr Challen was employed, was found not guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of employees on the site, as well as persons not employed on site.
Hurel Ltd was not represented in court because it has since gone into liquidation.
But the Jurats of Guernsey’s Royal Court found the company guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety for persons not employed by them, on its site.
The company will be sentenced on a date to be decided.
