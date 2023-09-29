A company has been found guilty of a health and safety breach after a man died after an industrial fridge fell on him.

Barry Challen, 50, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, died after the heavy fridge unit fell on him while he was working fitting out a new Coop store in Guernsey.

The Royal Court in Guernsey heard Mr Challen died four days after sustaining critical injuries at The Bridge on 20 May 2018.

Construction company Hurel Ltd, the company formerly known as RG Falla, was found guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of persons other than employees on the site.