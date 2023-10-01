A man is to appear before Waterford District Court on Monday charged in relation to the largest ever drug seizure in the Republic of Ireland.

Officials recovered over two tonnes of cocaine after a Panamanian-registered ship, MV Matthew, was stormed by armed forces and impounded last week.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the cocaine has an estimated value of €157m (£136m).

Four people are currently being detained by gardaí.

Two other men appeared in court on Friday, charged with conspiracy to import drugs.