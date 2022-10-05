A﻿ lifeboat towed a yacht to safety after it got into in difficulty off Exmouth on Tuesday evening.

T﻿he Exmouth RNLI all weather lifeboat was sent by the Coastguard to assist the sole occupant at 17:20 BST.

T﻿he yacht, which was about a mile south of Orcombe Point, had sustained damage to its rigging and had no working engine.

A﻿ lifeboat crew member transferred to the yacht while it was towed in to the River Exe estuary where it was securely moored.

N﻿o-one was hurt in the incident.