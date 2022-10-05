Lifeboat tows damaged yacht to safety
- Published
A lifeboat towed a yacht to safety after it got into in difficulty off Exmouth on Tuesday evening.
The Exmouth RNLI all weather lifeboat was sent by the Coastguard to assist the sole occupant at 17:20 BST.
The yacht, which was about a mile south of Orcombe Point, had sustained damage to its rigging and had no working engine.
A lifeboat crew member transferred to the yacht while it was towed in to the River Exe estuary where it was securely moored.
No-one was hurt in the incident.