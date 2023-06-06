An 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man have both died in a crash near Ashford, Kent.

The collision between a white Vauxhall Corsa and white DAF truck happened at about 17:00 BST on Monday.

The crash took place on the junction between Plurenden Road and Bethersden Road in Woodchurch.

The driver and passenger of the car were confirmed dead at the scene.