Appeal after women sexually assaulted by cyclist

Police searchNottinghamshire Police

Police said officers had searched the area and were studying CCV

Two women have been sexually assaulted in Nottingham by a cyclist who asked them for directions.

Police said the first attack happened in Church Street, Lenton, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.

The second took place near the underpass in Shirwin Road, Lenton, at about 23:00 the next day.

Officers described the suspect, who asked for the nearest gym, as Asian, of slim build and around 5 ft 8in (1.73m) tall, wearing dark clothes and a dark coloured helmet.

Another woman was also approached on Church Street at around 23:10 on Sunday but was not assaulted, officers said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Nottinghamshire Police