Thousands donated to trust to improve Exeter park

Gates, paths and signs are being improved at Riverside Valley Park in Exeter.

The muddiest sections of the park's Leafland pathways will be revamped in September as part of the project.

In early August a kissing gate and steps were replaced, while places which are prone to becoming muddy after heavy use have also received a stone dressing.

The changes by Devon Wildlife Trust follow a £17,000 donation from waste firm Viridor and support from the Dixon Foundation.

The trust’s Chris Moulton, who manages the six valley parks in Exeter including Riverside Valley Park, said: “Our plan is to help more people visit Riverside Valley Park more easily, but without changing its character as an urban green space.

"Because of the scale of this work and the involvement of machinery on site, it may mean that visitors will see some temporary path diversions and closures over the coming weeks."