Delaying the modernisation of Princess Elizabeth Hospital by five years could increase the cost by more than £25m, the island's president of health and social care has said.

The development plans include a new main entrance space on three levels, additional operating theatres, and an expansion to the emergency department.

But all upcoming capital projects in Guernsey have been put on hold until a States debate this summer.

Deputy Al Brouard said delays would impact retention, recruitment and the quality of service available to islanders.