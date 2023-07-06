New RTÉ boss vows to 'restore trust' with public
The incoming director general of the Republic of Ireland's scanal-hit national broadcaster has his first job is to "restore trust".
Kevin Bakhurst will take up the top job at RTÉ on Monday.
He was speaking following a meeting with the Irish media minister after weeks of financial revelations that have rocked the organisation.
RTÉ has been under since it emerged in June that month controversial payments amounting to €345,000 (£296,800) were made to its top presenter Ryan Tubridy.
Mr Bakhurst, who was formerly a senior executive at the BBC and British media regulator Ofcom, previously suggested he was prepared to "reconstitue" the broadcaster's national board.
Speaking following Thursday's meeting, he said: "My job is to restore trust, clearly that's been severely damaged.
"Again, I apologise for that. But that's my job, to restore trust in this organisation."
Asked if he had confidence in the organisation's executive board, Mr Bakhurst said he would reveal further details on Monday.
"There are individuals involved here, I need to talk to them and also want to talk to staff before I come out and say something publicly," he told reporters.
In a statement, Ms Martin criticised the "drip feed" of information that has come out of RTÉ over the course of a number of Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) committee hearings.
It was revealed at Wednesday's hearing that a "barter account" was used to spend €5,000 on flip-flops, €12,000 for Bruce Springsteen tickets and €6,358 for 50 tickets for a Phil Collins and Robbie Williams concert.
Ms Martin added: "I emphasised to the incoming director general that it is now critical that he works, from day one on Monday, to change the tone and culture between the executive and the board and staff."
Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are expected to give evidence at a committee hearing next week.
Mr Bakhurst said the scandal meant his new role "wasn't quite the challenge that I thought I was taking on when I took on this job".
He added he would do his "absolute best to deliver"