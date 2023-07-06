The incoming director general of the Republic of Ireland's scanal-hit national broadcaster has his first job is to "restore trust".

Kevin Bakhurst will take up the top job at RTÉ on Monday.

He was speaking following a meeting with the Irish media minister after weeks of financial revelations that have rocked the organisation.

RTÉ has been under since it emerged in June that month controversial payments amounting to €345,000 (£296,800) were made to its top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Mr Bakhurst, who was formerly a senior executive at the BBC and British media regulator Ofcom, previously suggested he was prepared to "reconstitue" the broadcaster's national board.

Speaking following Thursday's meeting, he said: "My job is to restore trust, clearly that's been severely damaged.

"Again, I apologise for that. But that's my job, to restore trust in this organisation."