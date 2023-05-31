The late British fashion designer, Alexander McQueen, is to be honoured with a blue plaque at the east London house he grew up in.

McQueen was a renowned designer, with patrons including Beyoncé, Penélope Cruz, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Michelle Obama.

His fashion house also created Catherine, Princess of Wales' wedding dress.

The plaque will be installed at his childhood home in Biggerstaff Road, Newham, on 30 June.