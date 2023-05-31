Alexander McQueen to be honoured with blue plaque
The late British fashion designer, Alexander McQueen, is to be honoured with a blue plaque at the east London house he grew up in.
McQueen was a renowned designer, with patrons including Beyoncé, Penélope Cruz, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Michelle Obama.
His fashion house also created Catherine, Princess of Wales' wedding dress.
The plaque will be installed at his childhood home in Biggerstaff Road, Newham, on 30 June.
Born Lee Alexander McQueen in 1969, the designer grew up in Stratford and began his fashion journey through a tailoring course at Newham College.
He created a luxury fashion house under his own name in 1992.
Success followed soon after and he won British Designer of the Year four times between 1996 and 2003.
McQueen was also named International Designer of the Year in 2003 - the same year he was awarded a CBE for services to fashion.
In 2010, the designer was found dead at his home in central London, aged 40.
The inquest into his death recorded a verdict of suicide.
Members of McQueen's family are set to attend the plaque's unveiling on 30 June.
McQueen's nephew, Gary James McQueen, acknowledged the impact of his uncle's east-London upbringing, saying: "Newham played such an integral part in Lee's life.
"I know how much he would have appreciated this blue plaque in honouring that fact."
Mayor of Newham Rokshana Fiaz described McQueen as "one of the most celebrated creative talents in the UK".
