Residents will be asked for their views on fines of up to £1,000 for people letting their dogs off leads on footpaths and in certain parks in Northamptonshire, after a consultation was approved.

Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) are already in place in Wellingborough, Kettering and East Northamptonshire, but are due to expire in November.

They were rolled over from the previous authorities, which North Northamptonshire replaced in 2021, and the new proposal will look to impose an order for the whole council area including Corby.

North Northamptonshire Council leader Jason Smithers said most dog owners were responsible, but the order was "just a tool in the armoury of holding to account" those that were not.