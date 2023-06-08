Public asked about £1,000 fines for dogs off leads
North Northamptonshire Council has approved a consultation on a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for the area
It could see dog owners fined up to £1,000 if they are let off leads in certain areas
The authority said most dog owners were responsible, but the order was a "tool" to tackle those that were not
Residents will be asked for their views on fines of up to £1,000 for people letting their dogs off leads on footpaths and in certain parks in Northamptonshire, after a consultation was approved.
Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) are already in place in Wellingborough, Kettering and East Northamptonshire, but are due to expire in November.
They were rolled over from the previous authorities, which North Northamptonshire replaced in 2021, and the new proposal will look to impose an order for the whole council area including Corby.
North Northamptonshire Council leader Jason Smithers said most dog owners were responsible, but the order was "just a tool in the armoury of holding to account" those that were not.
The executive on the Conservative-led authority approved a public consultation on a PSPO across the whole of North Northamptonshire.
Under the new proposed PSPO, it would be illegal for:
Owners not to remove dog faeces from public land
Owners to let dogs off leads in certain parks, footpaths, car parks and cemeteries
Owners to allow their dogs into play areas and some parks
The council has listed 92 publicly accessible areas where the PSPO could apply, external.
Owners could be issued £100 fixed penalty notices or, if escalated, could be fined up to £1,000 in magistrates' courts, external.
A report to North Northamptonshire Council said one PSPO would "remove inconsistencies" across the area.
It also said allowing the three current orders to lapse could "increase dog fouling and dog control complaints and issues".
Mr Smithers told a meeting of the council executive the order "gives us options" with issues "caused by unruly dogs and their owners".
