Lorry falls off transporter close to busy port
A lorry which fell off its transporter blocked part of a roundabout near a busy port.
It happened at about 08:30 GMT on the A14/A154 roundabout at Felixstowe in Suffolk.
Police said the transporter driver was issued with a traffic offences report.
The vehicle was recovered and the road was cleared by 11:30 GMT, a spokesman said.
